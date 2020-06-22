Log in
06/22/2020 | 02:40pm EDT


GN Store Nord A/S: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

22.06.2020 / 20:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GN Store Nord A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jukka Pekka Pertola
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name GN Store Nord A/S
b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
DKK 364.0 per share 		Volume(s)
1,000 shares
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
NA
e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-22
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Morten P. Toft
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager - Investor Relations 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.  

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



 

22.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Internet: www.gn.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60831  22.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
