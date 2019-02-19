GNC : Rite Aid and GNC Announce Extension of Partnership Through 2022

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), one of the nation’s leading drugstore
chains, and GNC (NYSE: GNC), a leading global specialty retailer of
health and wellness products, announced today an agreement which extends
their partnership through 2022. Rite Aid and GNC have had an exclusive
partnership in the chain drug channel since December 1998.
“Our more than 20-year partnership with GNC has provided Rite Aid with a
key point of differentiation in the marketplace while strengthening our
reputation as a health and wellness destination for our customers,” said
Bill Renz, Rite Aid senior vice president of category management. “We’re
pleased to extend our partnership and continue offering the highly
popular GNC products our customers know and trust as we also focus on
launching innovative GNC brands in our stores throughout the coming
year.”
There are approximately 2,200 GNC store-within-a-store locations
operating in Rite Aid stores nationwide, including a majority of Rite
Aid’s wellness stores.
“Our GNC brand has benefitted tremendously from being prominently
featured at Rite Aid stores throughout the country,” said Allen McClard,
GNC senior vice president and chief merchandising officer. “As a global
brand that helps people live well, we share Rite Aid’s commitment to
meeting the unique health and wellness needs of our customers. We look
forward to working together to continue meeting these needs while
collaborating to drive further innovation at Rite Aid stores.”
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation's leading
drugstore chains with fiscal 2018 annual revenues of $21.5 billion.
Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press
releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.
GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand
that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for
quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad
assortment features innovative private-label products as well as
national recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive
to GNC.
GNC’s diversified, multi-channel business model has global reach and a
well-recognized, trusted brand, and provides customers with excellent
service, product knowledge and solutions. The company reaches consumers
worldwide through company-owned retail locations, and domestic and
international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also
has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities,
manufactures products for third parties and generates revenue
through corporate partnerships. As of September 30, 2018, GNC had
approximately 8,500 locations, of which approximately 6,400 retail
locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,200 Rite
Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations
in approximately 50 countries.
