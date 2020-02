The 27 national leaders seemed as far away from a deal as they were before arriving for a summit in Brussels on the size of their next budget for 2021-27 and ways to spend it.

They started with a baseline proposal of 1.074% and, more than 24 hours and dozens of bilateral meetings and separate negotiating huddles later, were due to reconvene at 1700 GMT.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Heinrich)