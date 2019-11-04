Log in
GNI : Notice of Listing Application Re-Submitted by Overseas Subsidiary

11/04/2019 | 07:50pm EST

Notice of Listing Application Re-Submitted by Overseas Subsidiary

to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

November 5, 2019 - GNI Group Ltd. (The Group: TSE Mothers 2160) announced that Continent Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPI) submitted an application for listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) on April 19, 2019 since it's been 6 months, CPI re-submitted the application. CPI is a the Group's subsidiary incorporated in Cayman Islands, and its operating entity in China is Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (BC). Further information on status of the proposed listing of CPI will be provided as and when appropriate.

HKEX approval for the CPI listing has not been granted and there is no assurance that CPI will be able to obtain approval for its listing in Hong Kong in the future. Further, CPI may or may not proceed with its listing, in light of circumstances surrounding the Group, CPI, BC, stock market conditions, or other circumstances.

This document is a press release intended only to make a public announcement regarding a new application for listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by Continent Pharmaceutical Inc., which is the Group's consolidated subsidiary, and it is not prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment, etc., whether inside or outside of Japan.

___________________________________________________________________________________

About GNI Group Ltd.

GNI Group Ltd. is a multinational pharmaceutical company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market, Code 2160. The Group is headquartered in Tokyo, with primary business units of pharmaceuticals and medical devices with subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and the United States. For further information about GNI Group Ltd., please visit www.gnipharma.com.

For further inquiries

+81 (03) 6214-3600

Email: infojapan@gnipharma.com

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements related to the Group's plans to pursue development of product candidates and the timing thereof. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "expected to", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Group's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and the commercialization of product candidates. The Group does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 00:49:03 UTC
