GNI : Notice of Recording of Finance Income, etc.

Notice of Recording of Finance Income, etc.

August 14, 2019 - GNI Group Ltd. announced today the recording of certain income and expenses in the consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as described below. It should be noted that the effects of these income and expense items are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial reports for Q2 FY2019 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) disclosure.

1. Recording of Finance income

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Finance income of JPY31,190 thousand. This income mainly reflects interest income and valuation gain on investment of the consolidated subsidiaries.

2. Recording of Finance costs

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Finance costs of JPY108,657 thousand. These costs mainly reflect interest expense from bank loans by the Company and consolidated subsidiaries as well as non-cash foreign exchange loss from foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities of the Company and consolidated subsidiaries.