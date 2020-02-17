Log in
GNI Group Ltd.    2160

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
  Report
GNI : Notice of Recording of Finance Income, etc.

02/17/2020 | 08:52pm EST

Notice of Recording of Finance Income, etc.

February 14, 2020 - GNI Group Ltd. announced today the recording of certain income and expenses in the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019), as described below. It should be noted that the effects of these income and expense items are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial reports for the 2019 fiscal year prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) disclosure.

1. Recognition of Other income

For the 2019 fiscal year, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Other income of JPY 64,547 thousand. This income was primarily from relief from the obligation to pay account payables by the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Shanghai Genomics, Inc.

2. Recognition of Other expenses

During the 2019 fiscal year, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Other expenses of JPY 64,783 thousand. These expenses were primarily from various costs related to the Etuary® Bethune Fund Charity Program incurred by the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3. Recording of Finance income

During the 2019 fiscal year, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Finance income of JPY39,233 thousand. This income mainly reflects interest income and valuation gain on investment of the consolidated subsidiaries.

4. Recording of Finance costs

During the 2019 fiscal year, GNI Group Ltd. recorded Finance costs of JPY144,097 thousand. These costs mainly reflect interest expense from bank loans by the Company and consolidated subsidiaries as well as non- cash foreign exchange loss from foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities of the Company and consolidated subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 01:51:01 UTC
