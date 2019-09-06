GNI : Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

September 6, 2019 ‐ GNI Group Ltd. announced today a revised forecast of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 as described below:

1. Revision of the February 14, 2019 stated forecast of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019

Revenue Operating Profit Profit for Profit (loss) Basic Profit before tax the year attributable earnings to owners of (loss) per the parent share (Note) (Million yen) (Million yen) (Million yen) (Million yen) (Million yen) （Yen） Previous forecast (A) 7,119 757 742 453 100 2.47 Revised forecast (B) 7,348 1,168 1,086 766 251 6.22 Change amount (B‐A) 229 411 343 312 151 ‐ Change ratio 3.2 54.4 46.2 69.0 151.9 ‐ (%) Previous period actual 5,018 568 364 192 (200) (4.94)

(Note): GNI Group split its shares (splitting 1 share to 3 shares) on September 4, 2019. Basis earnings (loss) per share have been calculated assuming the split as of January 1, 2018.

2. Explanation for the revision of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 forecast