GNI : Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

09/06/2019 | 04:27am EDT

Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

September 6, 2019 ‐ GNI Group Ltd. announced today a revised forecast of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 as described below:

1. Revision of the February 14, 2019 stated forecast of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Profit for

Profit (loss)

Basic

Profit

before tax

the year

attributable

earnings

to owners of

(loss) per

the parent

share

(Note)

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

Yen

Previous forecast

(A)

7,119

757

742

453

100

2.47

Revised forecast

(B)

7,348

1,168

1,086

766

251

6.22

Change amount

(B‐A)

229

411

343

312

151

Change ratio

3.2

54.4

46.2

69.0

151.9

(%)

Previous period actual

5,018

568

364

192

(200)

(4.94)

(Note): GNI Group split its shares (splitting 1 share to 3 shares) on September 4, 2019. Basis earnings (loss) per share have been calculated assuming the split as of January 1, 2018.

2. Explanation for the revision of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 forecast

  • The Company expects Etuary® sales will maintain a strong growth trend on a RMB basis through the next two quarters.
  • Additionally, the Company projects the profitability of Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials LLC to remain consistent on a USD basis throughout the fiscal 2019 year.
  • A relatively conservative approach is taken by the Company towards the revision of the fiscal year forecast in light of potential acceleration of R&D expenditures for clinic and drug discovery activities, as well possible continued appreciation of the Japanese Yen versus the US Dollar and/or Chinese Yuan. As such, it is possible that actual performance may differ materially from these forecasts. If significant deviations do occur from the revised forecast, we will adjust accordingly as required under Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:26:07 UTC
