GNI GROUP LTD

(2160)
GNI : Q2 FY2019 Financial Results Corporate Presentation

08/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

GNI Group Ltd.

Q2 FY2019 Financial Results

Corporate Presentation

August 16, 2019

Securities Code: 2160

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward- looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary substantially from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based wholly on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

This English summary translation is for convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

© 2019 GNI Group Ltd. All rights reserved

Q2 FY2019 - Highlights

  • Etuary® achieved its strongest sales growth since launch, attaining record high sales.
  • GNI Group's main business units, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (BC) and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials LLC (BAB), increased their profitability, with Group level surpassing profit targets.
  • Investigational New Drug (IND) approval by the NMPA* for the new Etuary® indication for the treatment of Pneumoconiosis.
  • BC's new Cangzhou factory in Hebei Province received GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Certification and has started production.

*National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) (formerly CFDA of China)

© 2019 GNI Group Ltd. All rights reserved

Q2 Consolidated Financial Results Summary Comparison

(Million yen)

Statements of Income

Q2 FY2018

Q2 FY2019

Change

Comments

Revenue

2,158

3,419

58.4%

Record quarterly sales growth performance for Etuary®

Gross profit

1,845

3,025

63.9%

Improved profitability for main business units

Selling, general and

(1,337)

(2,045)

52.9%

Including approximately RMB 18,000,000 in one-time Hong Kong

administrative expenses

IPO related fees at CPI

Research and development

(249)

(304)

22%

Increased R&D reflects further expansion of our targeted protein

Expenses

degrader drug discovery activities.

Operating profit

239

681

184.5%

Finance income

13

31

-

Reduction in foreign exchange exposure in Q2 FY2019

Finance costs

(188)

(108)

-

Quarterly profit before tax

64

603

837.8%

Quarterly profit (loss)

(6)

501

-

Net profit (loss) attributable to

Owners of the parent

(176)

178

-

* Differences due to rounding

© 2019 GNI Group Ltd. All rights reserved

Etuary® Revenue and Net Profit YoY Growth Comparison

Etuary® Quarterly Revenue Comparison (Million RMB)

Etuary® Quarterly Net Profit Comparison

(Million RMB)

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

97%↑

FY2018 Q1

FY2019 Q1

3 months (January to March)

121%↑

FY2018 Q2

FY2019 Q2

3 months (April to June)

222%↑

25

20 152%↑

15

10

5

0

FY2018 Q1 FY2019 Q1FY2018 Q2 FY2019 Q2

3 months (January to March)

3 months (April to June)

© 2019 GNI Group Ltd. All rights reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:21:02 UTC
