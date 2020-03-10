GNI : Supporting a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Pirfenidone for the novel Coronavirus infection

March 10, 2020
Supporting a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Pirfenidone
for the novel Coronavirus infection
GNI Group Ltd. is pleased to report that our consolidated subsidiary Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is supporting the Tongji Hospital of Wuhan for its clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Pirfenidone for the novel Coronavirus infection.
