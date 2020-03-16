GNI : Update on Coronavirus epidemic

March 17, 2020

Update on Coronavirus epidemic

In response to the announced "shelter-at-home" legal requirement instituted by the County of Alemeda and City of Berkeley, California, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials will reduce its active workforce to the minimum staff necessary to maintain "close-to-normal" manufacturing and product shipment schedules , while at the same time keeping its employees safe and fulfilling the "social distancing" requirement.

We are still on track to achieve the projected financial numbers and operation goals of 2020.