GNI Group Ltd.    2160

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
Company 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GNI : Update on Coronavirus epidemic

03/16/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

March 17, 2020

Update on Coronavirus epidemic

In response to the announced "shelter-at-home" legal requirement instituted by the County of Alemeda and City of Berkeley, California, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials will reduce its active workforce to the minimum staff necessary to maintain "close-to-normal" manufacturing and product shipment schedules , while at the same time keeping its employees safe and fulfilling the "social distancing" requirement.

We are still on track to achieve the projected financial numbers and operation goals of 2020.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 03:30:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 45 965 M
Chart GNI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
GNI Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GNI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 059,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Luo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Wilson Eastling Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Wanshou Guo Outside Director
Liwen Wu Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-5.19%438
LONZA GROUP-5.72%25 931
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-33.75%22 889
CELLTRION, INC.-5.97%18 803
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-16.20%17 695
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.44%16 007
