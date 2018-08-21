Log in
Go-Ahead Group plc    GOG   GB0003753778

GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC (GOG)
08/21 05:35:17 pm
1610 GBp   +0.31%
09:20pBRITISH OUTSOUR : Sky News
RE
08/17GO AHEAD : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
08/09GO AHEAD : Commuters could gain more than 55 extra hours of sleep an..
PU
British outsourcer Capita poaches Go-Ahead CFO: Sky News

08/21/2018 | 09:20pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign welcoming visitors to Capita offices in London

(Reuters) - British outsourcing company Capita has poached the finance chief of bus and train company Go-Ahead Group to become its new CFO, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sectors, delivered a series of profit warnings after running into problems chasing contracts on slim margins and last month announced that Nick Greatorex was stepping down as CFO.

An official announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday, Sky News said, citing sources. http://bit.ly/2w4J81S

The company also has a new chief executive, Jon Lewis, who took over in December.

Butcher was appointed Go-Ahead's CFO in 2015, having previously served as finance director at state-backed rail infrastructure company Network Rail.

Go-Ahead and Capita said they had no comment on the Sky News report.

Capita this month reported a 60 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit, underlining the huge challenge facing the company.

Go-Ahead, which has been criticised for cancellations and strikes over the past two years, said in May that improved efficiency measures on its Southeastern rail franchise would boost profit this year.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : Go-Ahead Group plc, Capita
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA 2.95% 142.9 Delayed Quote.-43.22%
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 0.31% 1610 Delayed Quote.7.79%
Managers
