FTSE 100 up as stimulus hopes counter growth worries

By 0715 GMT the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 had gained 0.2%.

World stock markets, fearful of a global recession, have been in a state of flux this week, with worries over Washington's escalating trade tensions with Beijing and Mexico giving way to hopes that major central banks would provide fresh stimulus in response.

Oil majors were the biggest boost to London's main index and all but one of its sectors were in the black in early deals.

Ex-dividend trading, where stocks have passed the day of the year when they no longer carry the right to the company's next dividend, led to a 4% loss in Sainsbury, while Kingfisher and Vodafone also slipped 2.5%.

In the mid-cap index, transport company Go-Ahead Group raised full-year expectations for its London and international bus division, sending its shares up 8.3% and putting them on course for their best day since September 2018.

