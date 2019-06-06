Log in
FTSE 100 up as stimulus hopes counter growth worries

06/06/2019 | 03:30am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 share index edged higher on Thursday as investors pinned their hopes on central banks cutting interest rates in response to fears of a global recession, although gains were capped by several heavyweight stocks trading ex-dividend.

By 0715 GMT the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 had gained 0.2%.

World stock markets, fearful of a global recession, have been in a state of flux this week, with worries over Washington's escalating trade tensions with Beijing and Mexico giving way to hopes that major central banks would provide fresh stimulus in response.

Oil majors were the biggest boost to London's main index and all but one of its sectors were in the black in early deals.

Ex-dividend trading, where stocks have passed the day of the year when they no longer carry the right to the company's next dividend, led to a 4% loss in Sainsbury, while Kingfisher and Vodafone also slipped 2.5%.

In the mid-cap index, transport company Go-Ahead Group raised full-year expectations for its London and international bus division, sending its shares up 8.3% and putting them on course for their best day since September 2018.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
