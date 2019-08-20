Log in
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
Go Ahead : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

08/20/2019

The Go-Ahead Group plc

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 20 August 2019 by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, the Trustees of The Go-Ahead Group Employee Trust (the 'Trust'), that on 19 August 2019, the Trust completed the purchase of 4,246 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company at an average share price of £20.4668, as part of a planned program of monthly share purchases.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 172,299 ordinary shares representing 0.3992% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary

The Go-Ahead Group plc - 0191 232 3123

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 16:47:02 UTC
