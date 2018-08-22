Log in
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC (GOG)
08/22/2018
1608.5 GBp   -0.09%
Go Ahead : UK's Capita grabs rail franchise CFO in turnaround push

08/22/2018 | 08:36am CEST

(Reuters) - Capita Plc on Wednesday named bus and rail company Go-Ahead Group's Patrick Butcher as its chief financial officer, as the British outsourcing firm's new boss Jon Lewis pushes forward with a rebuilding plan.

Go-Ahead confirmed Butcher's resignation in a separate statement. Shares in the company, which operates the Southeastern and GTR rail franchises, have fallen nearly 38 percent during his tenure as CFO.

Butcher's appointment follows a series of profit warnings from Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sectors. The company in April raised 700 million pounds from investors in hopes of a turnaround.

A 60 percent drop in first half pre-tax profit earlier this month underlined the huge challenge facing Capita and new chief executive Lewis in a sector rocked over the past year by the collapse of infrastructure-focussed contractor Carillion.

Butcher will stay with Go-Ahead for the next few months, said the company, which operates the Southeastern and GTR rail franchises that connect London to its suburbs.

Butcher is expected to join Capita at the end of the year, the outsourcer said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA 2.95% 142.9 Delayed Quote.-41.55%
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 0.31% 1610 Delayed Quote.8.13%
