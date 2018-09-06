Log in
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
09/06 11:12:25 am
1859.5 GBp   +13.73%
Go Ahead : shares jump 18 percent as bus operations lift profit

09/06/2018
A Go Ahead bus crosses Westminster Bridge in London

(Reuters) - Shares of Go-Ahead Group rose nearly 18 percent on Thursday after the largest operator of bus services in London posted a 6.5 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit and said its results were ahead of its expectations.

Pre-tax profit rose to 145.7 million pounds for the year ended June 30, from 136.8 million pounds a year earlier, the company said, as higher profit from its bus operations offset a fall in rail profit. It also maintained its full-year dividend of 102.08 pence per share.

"Our bus operations performed resiliently with profits slightly up on last year despite a challenging market environment," Chief Executive Officer David Brown said.

Investec analysts raised their 2019 pre-tax profit forecast on Go-Ahead, which operates the Southeastern and GTR rail franchises which connect London to its suburbs.

"We are encouraged by the resilience of the bus division, the improvement in GTR reliability since the July timetable change, further international contract wins in Dublin and Germany and the successful launch of (on-demand bus service) PickMeUp," they said in a note.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 264 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 86,5 M
Finance 2018 166 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 8,06
P/E ratio 2019 10,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 705 M
Chart GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Go-Ahead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Allen Brown Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Allner Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Senior Independent Director
Adrian Ewer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC9.81%894
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY7.84%40 920
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-9.23%34 114
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.51%31 418
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-10.93%12 835
TOKYU CORP0.94%10 270
