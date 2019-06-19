Go Cobalt Announces Declaration of Dividend

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective as of today's date, the Company has declared a dividend in specie on the outstanding preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") totaling one million (1,000,000) common shares ("K2 Shares") of K2 Gold Corporation ("K2") rounded down, wherein each Preferred shareholder entitled to receive a Board Lot of 500 K2 Shares or more will receive the nearest whole number of K2 Shares rounded down, that each such shareholder is entitled to receive (with fractions of a K2 Share retained by the Company), and each Preferred shareholder that would otherwise receive less than a Board Lot of K2 Shares will receive a cash dividend equal to the number of K2 Shares to which the Preferred shareholder is entitled multiplied by $0.23. The K2 Shares were acquired pursuant to the August 11, 2016 option agreement (the "Agreement") that the Company entered into with K2.

About Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Go Cobalt develops exciting and relevant mining exploration projects. Go Cobalt intends to pursue energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

