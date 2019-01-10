Log in
GO COBALT MINING CORP (GOCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 04:04:58 pm
0.2 CAD   --.--%
Go Cobalt Announces Issuance of Stock Options

01/10/2019 | 08:35pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") announced today that management incentive stock options have been granted to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share over a five (5) year period.

About Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Go Cobalt is a Vancouver based mining exploration company. The company develops exciting and relevant energy metal projects to help meet demand for a battery powered future. The flagship Monster project is a Copper Cobalt project 80 kms north of Dawson City, Yukon.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gocobalt.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sheldon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Brian Murray Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adrian Allister Smith Independent Director
Donald Robert Sheldon Independent Director
Michael Hamilton Woods Secretary
