GO COBALT MINING CORP

GO COBALT MINING CORP

(GOCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/10 03:47:49 pm
0.09 CAD   --.--%
Go Cobalt Joins Yukon Mining Alliance

06/12/2019 | 12:30am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce new membership with the Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA").

Context:

Go Cobalt has been operating in the Yukon since 2011. The company's original project, Wels Gold, was optioned to K2 Gold in 2016. Go Cobalt secured a new Yukon flagship project in 2017. The Monster Copper Cobalt property is an IOCG project 80 km north of Dawson in the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

About the Yukon Mining Alliance

The YMA helps promote leadership in exploration and mining effort throughout the Yukon. Go Cobalt is excited to join some of the most respected mining companies in the territory. Mining is the largest private contributor to the Yukon economy and the YMA helps further that legacy. As a measure of success, the Yukon was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 10 mining jurisdictions in the world.

Yukon Mining Investment Conference

Go Cobalt will be attending the conference in Dawson City July 16th, 2019. This exclusive event invites delegates to join senior leadership from the Yukon mining industry, Government of Yukon and Yukon First Nations in exploring and discussing the geological potential of Yukon.

Hosted in historic Dawson City, delegates are provided hands on tours of Yukon's premier mining properties, one on one meetings with industry leaders and opportunities to network and holistically explore the reasons to invest Yukon.

About Go Cobalt:

Go Cobalt develops exciting and relevant mining exploration projects in Canada. Go Cobalt focuses on energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Cobalt Mining Corp.
Telephone: 604.725.1857
Email: scott@gocobalt.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45515


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sheldon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Brian Murray Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adrian Allister Smith Independent Director
Donald Robert Sheldon Independent Director
Michael Hamilton Woods Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GO COBALT MINING CORP-64.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.55%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC14.69%123 200
RIO TINTO25.91%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.89%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN17.78%34 068
