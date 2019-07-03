Log in
GO COBALT MINING CORP

GO COBALT MINING CORP

(GOCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/25 01:41:46 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
NE
EQ
06/25GO COBALT MINING : Identifies Geophysical Targets and Doubles Land Package on HSP
EQ
Go Cobalt Mining : Name Change

07/03/2019

DGAP-News: Go Cobalt Mining Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Go Cobalt Name Change

03.07.2019 / 06:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) (the "Company") announces that it is changing its name to Go Metals Corp., subject to regulatory approvals. There is no change in the capital structure of the Company and the Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol GOCO.

Management approved the name change to better reflect its expanded focus to all battery metals. The Monster Copper Cobalt project will remain as the Company's flagship property. The Company has two additional 100% owned projects in Quebec, which include the HSP Nickel-Copper-PGE property and the Barachois Vanadium property.

The Company is targeting Monday, July 8, 2019 as the Effective Date of the name change, subject to confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange which will issue a definitive Bulletin to confirm the Effective Date. On the Effective Date, the Company's common shares will begin trading under the new name and same trading symbol.

About Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Go Cobalt develops exciting and relevant Canadian mining exploration projects. Go Cobalt intends to pursue energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Cobalt Mining Corp.
Telephone: 604.725.1857
Email: scott@gocobalt.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46033

newsinfo.php?i=46033&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46033

03.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Go Cobalt Mining Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA3621LV1086
EQS News ID: 835263

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835263  03.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835263&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
