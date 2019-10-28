Go Metals Permitted to Drill

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding permitting on the 100% owned Monster IOCG Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Go Metals reports the following:

Permits in place for 2020 exploration on the Monster Property

Go Metals plans to drill 4.5 km in 2020

The company will be discussing the program at the upcoming Yukon Geoscience Forum in November

Permits (Class 1 notice) are now in place for a drill program, allowing for drilling of two breccia targets. The Beast and Bloom targets are based on a trifecta of geological, geochemical and geophysical data previously highlighted in a Company news release dated October 9th 2019.

The drill program will be supported by fixed wing and helicopter operations staging from the same camp used in the 2019 field season. The camp has an airstrip and cabins maintained by a local outfitter.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals develops relevant and exciting projects in Canada. Our approach is to rely on local talent and respect local territories while maintaining upside exposure to new discoveries. Go Metals intends to develop energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

The Monster Property is a large IOCG property in Yukon, Canada. Mineralization on the claim is similar to that of the giant Olympic Dam IOCG-Co deposit. Since 2018 Go Metals has explored the Monster Property using geophysics, geological, and geochemical data. The IOCG-mineralized hematitic breccias are 90 km north of Dawson City in the Ogilvie Mountains and traditional territory of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in.

The HSP nickel-copper PGE claim is north of Havre St Pierre in Eastern Quebec. The HSP claim is 100% owned and covers 55 km2. There are historical showings of up to 0.72% Ni, 2% Cu, 0.14% Co, 0.36 g/t Au, 147 ppb Pt and 220 ppt Pa. Reprocessing of historical magnetic and EM data has highlighted unexplored anomalies. The property is close to a well-maintained Quebec Hydro road. Go Metals has retained Precision Geosurveys to fly a time domain EM survey on its HSP claim this fall.

Go Metals has released its option to earn an interest in the Barachois claim, to focus on the Monster and HSP.

The Company announced today that incentive stock options have been granted to a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate 250,000 common shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.085 per common share over a five (5) year period.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

