Goals Soccer Centres : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Goals Soccer Centres plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Goals Soccer Centres plc ('Goals' or the 'Group') a leading operator of outdoor small-sided soccer

centres with 50 sites, including four in California, USA, has appointed Alan Hand as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 February 2019.

Alan has led a distinguished career within the leisure sector, and has considerable experience running multi-site businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of Ten Entertainment Group, the operator of bowling and family entertainment centres. Having joined in 2010, he floated the business on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2017.

Prior to joining Ten Entertainment Group, Alan spent five years as Operations Director of Paramount Restaurants. He successfully implemented a turnaround strategy for underperforming brands while integrating Café Uno, whose 55 restaurants Paramount acquired in 2005. This culminated in the sale of Paramount, which then comprised of 77 restaurants, to private equity for £107.5m.

Michael Bolingbroke, Chairman of Goals, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Board. Alan is a proven and successful operator of multi-site leisure businesses who has worked at the highest level of public companies, implementing successful strategies and delivering positive outcomes. He will be a great asset to the Board of Goals, and will add considerable value, particularly at this point in our turnaround. We greatly look forward to working with him.'

Alan Hand commented:

'Goals has exciting prospects, both in the U.K. and the U.S.A., and I am looking forward to playing my part in helping the business unlock its full potential and achieve its ambitions.'

25 January 2019

Additional information

The following information is being disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr Alan Michael Hand, aged 50, has been a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current directorships: Past directorships (last five years): Georgic Limited Indoor Bowling Equity Limited Indoor Bowling Acquisitions Limited Essenden Limited Tenpin Limited Tenpin One Limited Tenpin Five Limited Ten Entertainment Group plc TEG Holdings Limited Quattroleisure Limited

Mr Alan Hand has no beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of Goals.

Save as set out above there are no further disclosures required pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule Two,

paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr Hand's appointment to the

Board of Goals.

Enquiries: