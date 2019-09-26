Log in
Goals Soccer Centres plc    GOAL

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC

(GOAL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 03:30:00 am
27.2 GBp   -99.00%
07:53aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Circular to shareholders re Rule 2.11
PU
09/24GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Form 8.3 - Goals Soccer Centres Plc/Sports Direct
PU
09/24GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Form 8.3 -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Goals Soccer Centres : Circular to shareholders re Rule 2.11

09/26/2019 | 07:53am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS

For immediate release

26 September 2019

Goals Soccer Centres plc

Circular to shareholders re Rule 2.11

Further to the announcement on 23 September 2019 from the Goals Soccer Centres plc ('Goals' or the 'Company') a copy of a circular to shareholders as required under Rule 2.11(a)(ii) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers will be posted to Goals shareholders shortly.

A copy of the circular will also today be available on Goals website at www.goalsplc.co.uk/investors/possibleoffer

Further information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Goals is Andy Anson.

Enquiries:

Goals Soccer Centres plc

Tel:+44 (0) 1355 234 800

Michael Bolingbroke, Chairman

Andy Anson, Chief Executive Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Richard Andrews

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Matthew Smallwood

Andy Low

Canaccord Genuity Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as Rule 3 adviser and sole corporate broker exclusively for Goals and for no one else in connection with the Proposal and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Goals for providing the protections afforded to clients of Canaccord Genuity Limited, nor for providing advice in relation to the Proposal or any other matter referred to in this announcement.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005QFMJYIIC5S847

Disclaimer

Goals Soccer Centres plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:52:08 UTC
