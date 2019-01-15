Goals Soccer Centres : Interim CFO appointed

Goals Soccer Centres plc

('Goals' or the 'Company')

Interim CFO appointed

On 19th July, it was announced that Bill Gow, Chief Financial Officer had resigned from the Company to join his family business. The Board announces the appointment of Martin Johnson as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Martin will join in early February and will carry out an extensive handover with Bill and the well-established finance team.

Martin Johnson (ACA) is a highly experienced leisure CFO. He has spent the last 12 years as CFO of Great Rail Journeys Limited. He joined Great Rail Journeys in 2006 as part of the management buy-in, was integral to the management team that grew the business significantly over that period and has been involved in two successful ownership changes during his tenure. Prior to this, he had various roles at MyTravel Group plc and Ernst and Young.

Andy Anson, CEO of Goals, said:

' Bill was one of the founders of the business in 2000. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I thank Bill for his long contribution to the business over the years and wish him well for the future.

I welcome Martin to the Company. His experience of operating businesses with the pressure, scrutiny and discipline of private equity ownership will be valuable to Goals as it develops and executes its well-defined strategy.'

15 January 2019