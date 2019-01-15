Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Goals Soccer Centres plc    GOAL   GB00B0486M37

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC (GOAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Goals Soccer Centres : Interim CFO appointed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:09am EST

Goals Soccer Centres plc

('Goals' or the 'Company')

Interim CFO appointed

On 19th July, it was announced that Bill Gow, Chief Financial Officer had resigned from the Company to join his family business. The Board announces the appointment of Martin Johnson as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Martin will join in early February and will carry out an extensive handover with Bill and the well-established finance team.

Martin Johnson (ACA) is a highly experienced leisure CFO. He has spent the last 12 years as CFO of Great Rail Journeys Limited. He joined Great Rail Journeys in 2006 as part of the management buy-in, was integral to the management team that grew the business significantly over that period and has been involved in two successful ownership changes during his tenure. Prior to this, he had various roles at MyTravel Group plc and Ernst and Young.

Andy Anson, CEO of Goals, said:

'Bill was one of the founders of the business in 2000. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I thank Bill for his long contribution to the business over the years and wish him well for the future.

I welcome Martin to the Company. His experience of operating businesses with the pressure, scrutiny and discipline of private equity ownership will be valuable to Goals as it develops and executes its well-defined strategy.'

15 January 2019

Goals Soccer Centres plc

Michael Bolingbroke, Chairman

Andy Anson, Chief Executive Officer

01355 234 800

Canaccord Genuity Limited(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Chris Connors

Martin Davison

Richard Andrews

020 7523 8350

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Andy Low

020 7457 2020

Disclaimer

Goals Soccer Centres plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC
02:09aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Interim CFO appointed
PU
01:13aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Miskick at Goals Soccer Centres as US sales fall
AQ
01/14GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Post close trading update
PU
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : opens fourth US Soccer Centre
PU
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Directorate Change
PU
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : scores a rebound despite tough season
AQ
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : PCA Dealing
PU
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Sales kicked into touch at Goals Soccer Centres
AQ
2018Sports Direct profit dragged down by Debenhams
RE
2018GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Re Directorate
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 32,5 M
EBIT 2018 5,20 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 27,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 45,5 M
Chart GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC
Duration : Period :
Goals Soccer Centres plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Edward Anson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael James Bolingbroke Chairman
Scott Kerr Head-Operations
William Berrie Gordon Gow Chief Financial Officer
Nic olas Andrew Basing Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC-13.89%59
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-3.28%76 420
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.54%37 158
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP0.80%17 507
EXPEDIA GROUP INC1.39%17 075
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL10.20%16 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.