Goals Soccer Centres : Response to Sports Direct International plc

Goals Soccer Centres PLC

('Goals' or the 'Company')

Response to Sports Direct International plc

The Company notes the statement made by Sports Direct International plc ('Sports Direct') today.

Goals has employed a full and extensive professional advisory team to advise the Board. The auditors of the Company are BDO, who were appointed on 26 June 2018. The Company has also engaged a separate independent forensic division of BDO to analyse historical accounting errors and policies. In addition, the Company has engaged RSM Tenon and a specialist VAT consultant to assist it in its ongoing discussions with HMRC. The Company have now engaged Deloitte LLP to work alongside its advisors and its lenders in assessing its future corporate options.

The Board notes the desire of Sport Direct to appoint Kroll. The Board continues to believe this is not appropriate and not in shareholder's best interests given, in particular, that it would be disruptive to the ongoing investigations and would hinder not only the timely resolution of the process but also the completion of the Company's audit for the financial year ending 31 December 2018. The Company is committed to making announcements for all shareholders in due course as the results of its investigations become known.

The Board would like to re-emphasise that its investigations into historical events at the Company are wide ranging. These investigations cover the actions and decisions of the Company over an extended period of time. Again, when the results of these investigations are clear an appropriate announcement will be made.

The Company notes the voting intention of Sports Direct in relation to the Company's upcoming AGM. The Board respects the views of all its shareholders and will release the voting results of the meeting post the meeting on 28 June 2019.

21 June 2019

Enquiries