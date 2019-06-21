Log in
Goals Soccer Centres plc    GOAL

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC

(GOAL)
Goals Soccer Centres : Response to Sports Direct International plc

06/21/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Goals Soccer Centres PLC

('Goals' or the 'Company')

Response to Sports Direct International plc

The Company notes the statement made by Sports Direct International plc ('Sports Direct') today.

Goals has employed a full and extensive professional advisory team to advise the Board. The auditors of the Company are BDO, who were appointed on 26 June 2018. The Company has also engaged a separate independent forensic division of BDO to analyse historical accounting errors and policies. In addition, the Company has engaged RSM Tenon and a specialist VAT consultant to assist it in its ongoing discussions with HMRC. The Company have now engaged Deloitte LLP to work alongside its advisors and its lenders in assessing its future corporate options.

The Board notes the desire of Sport Direct to appoint Kroll. The Board continues to believe this is not appropriate and not in shareholder's best interests given, in particular, that it would be disruptive to the ongoing investigations and would hinder not only the timely resolution of the process but also the completion of the Company's audit for the financial year ending 31 December 2018. The Company is committed to making announcements for all shareholders in due course as the results of its investigations become known.

The Board would like to re-emphasise that its investigations into historical events at the Company are wide ranging. These investigations cover the actions and decisions of the Company over an extended period of time. Again, when the results of these investigations are clear an appropriate announcement will be made.

The Company notes the voting intention of Sports Direct in relation to the Company's upcoming AGM. The Board respects the views of all its shareholders and will release the voting results of the meeting post the meeting on 28 June 2019.

21 June 2019

Enquiries

Goals Soccer Centres plc

Michael Bolingbroke, Chairman

Andy Anson, Chief Executive Officer

01355 234 800

Canaccord Genuity Limited(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Chris Connors

Bobbie Hilliam

Richard Andrews

020 7523 8350

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Andy Low

020 7457 2020

Disclaimer

Goals Soccer Centres plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:24:02 UTC
