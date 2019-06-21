Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Goals Soccer Centres plc    GOAL   GB00B0486M37

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC

(GOAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Goals Soccer Centres : Sports Direct to vote for removal of all board members of Goals Soccer Centres

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:39am EDT
File photo of a pedestrian walking past a branch of Sports Direct in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said on Friday it would vote against the reappointment of the entire board of Goals Soccer Centres at the latter's annual shareholders' meeting, escalating a row with the five-a-side football pitch operator.

Sports Direct, which owns a 19% stake in Goals Soccer Centres, has demanded that the board of Goals Soccer Centres allow corporate investigator Kroll to carry out a "cradle to grave" report into the company's finances. The costs of the probe would be borne by Sports Direct.

However, Goals Soccer Centres has not acceded to its request. Its AGM will be held on June 28.

Shares in Goals Soccer Centres were suspended from trading on London's AIM market in March after it revealed a 12 million pounds ($15.2 million) misdeclaration of VAT sales tax.

In May it engaged forensic accountants to investigate historic accounting errors and policies. It has also appointed other independent advisors to assist it in examining its historic treatment of VAT as well as its ongoing talks with Britain's tax authority - HMRC.

On Tuesday, Goals Soccer Centres appointed Deloitte to work alongside its current advisors and lenders in assessing its future corporate options.

Sports Direct said on Friday it did not consider Goals Soccer Centres' advisers to be independent.

"In light of the perceived lack of transparency by the Goals' board and the resulting loss of confidence Sports Direct has in the board as a whole, Sports Direct will be voting against the reappointment of the whole of the company's board at its AGM on 28 June."

Goals Soccer Centres said in a statement on Friday that appointing Kroll "is not appropriate" and "would be disruptive to the ongoing investigations."

The firm noted Sports Direct's voting intentions, adding it "respects the views of all its shareholders."

Goals Soccer Centres had a market value of 20.4 million pounds when its shares were suspended.

Billionaire Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United soccer club, made his fortune from building Sports Direct. Over recent years he has also taken stakes in a raft of other businesses.

His investments, such as in department store Debenhams, have not always been successful.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC 0.00% 27.2 Delayed Quote.-62.22%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -2.17% 279.6 Delayed Quote.20.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC
07:39aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Sports Direct to vote for removal of all board members of..
RE
07:25aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Response to Sports Direct International plc
PU
06/19GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Response to Sports Direct International plc
PU
06/18GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Appointments
PU
06/17GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Ashley among punters looking to strike at Goals Soccer Ce..
AQ
06/10GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Notice of AGM
PU
05/13GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : boss quits weeks after accounting blunder
AQ
03/27Mike Ashley-backed Goals Soccer Centres suspends shares
RE
03/27GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Trading Update
PU
03/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Bookie GVC, global growth concerns spur bets against FTS..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 32,4 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 28,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 20,5 M
Chart GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC
Duration : Period :
Goals Soccer Centres plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Edward Anson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael James Bolingbroke Chairman
Scott Kerr Head-Operations
Martin Graham Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Nic olas Andrew Basing Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC-62.22%26
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.06%71 451
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.23.51%44 637
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP42.33%21 661
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL34.81%18 787
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.05%17 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About