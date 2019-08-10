Log in
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC

(GOAL)
Goals Soccer Centres : Watchdog launches probe into alleged fraud at UK's Goals Soccer - Sunday Times

08/10/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

(Reuters) - The UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has launched an investigation into alleged fraud at five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Goals said earlier this month that it would delist its shares from London's AIM market in September after an investigation into its accounting uncovered "improper behaviour" going back almost a decade and made it impossible to file last year's accounts on time.

The company, in which retail tycoon Mike Ashley's Sports Direct holds a stake of almost 19%, had said that its audit for full-year 2018 had been suspended and that its shares would stop trading on the index from Sept. 30.

FCA and Goals were not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC 0.00% 27.2 Delayed Quote.-62.22%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.42% 236.8 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
