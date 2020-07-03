GoCo : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

GoCo Group plc 3 JULY 2020

Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

GoCo Group plc (the "Group") announces today the appointment of Alan Burns as Chief Financial Officer and that Nick Wrighton will step down from the Board after a handover period and leave the business after 4 years in the role.

Alan has extensive experience of working within consumer digital and technology sectors, including senior management roles at Photobox Group between 2011 and 2019 and prior to that at Expedia Inc. At Photobox, he was part of the senior management team that built an international multi-brand group of businesses - including through the acquisitions of Moonpig, Hofmann, posterXXL and Greetz - delivering innovative personalisation and customisation creation tools to consumers, and thereby delivering substantial value to investors. At Expedia Inc, he oversaw the growth of the European business comprising the Expedia, Hotels.com and private label brands, and then subsequently provided financial leadership through a period of high level of global growth at Hotels.com. In addition to these roles, he has held a number of senior financial positions in technology enabled businesses including Spotahome, Autoquake and TV Travel Shop.

Alan will join the company on 1 September 2020 and take up the position of CFO and join the Board on 1 October 2020, subject to the normal regulatory approvals.

Nick will leave the company and step down from the Board on 1 October, ensuring an orderly succession process. As CFO of the Group, Nick has made a significant contribution to the senior management team that led the Group's demerger from esure Group PLC and subsequently developed the Group from a simple price comparison service into the business that it is today - a technology platform built around the purpose of saving customers time and money across a number of services needed in everyday life. Prior to working at the Group, Nick was Deputy CFO at esure Group PLC.

Sir Peter Wood, Chairman of GoCo Group plc, said:

"The Board welcomes Alan to the Group. I'm sure his knowledge and experience will be of great benefit as the Group continues to evolve its offer via its technology platform.

The Board and I also wish to thank Nick for his valued contribution and commitment to the development of the business. We wish him well in his new endeavours."

Matthew Crummack, CEO GoCo Group plc said:

"I am delighted that Alan is joining us as GoCo continues its evolution into a fully-fledged technology business offering customers simple solutions to save time and money. His experience will be invaluable as we develop higher quality revenue streams from our AutoSave business and other initiatives.

I'd like to thank Nick for his significant contribution at GoCo. His stewardship of our financial resources and oversight of our financial systems, all played a significant role in the evolution of our company."

1. Matthew and Nick will update on the Group's H1 2020 performance as scheduled on 30 July 2020.