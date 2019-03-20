Log in
GoCompare com : Capital Markets Day

03/20/2019 | 03:25am EDT

GoCompare.com Group plc

20 March 2019

GoCompare.com Group plc Capital Markets Day - 20 March 2019

GoCompare.com Group plc is today hosting its first Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts.

The event will be hosted by Matthew Crummack, Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Wrighton, Chief Financial Officer, together with other members of the senior management team.

The presentations will focus on Group strategy and will provide an update on the latest market trends, detailing how the Group is positioning itself to take advantage of the significant market opportunity of saving people time and money. In addition, the event will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain further insight into the following:

· Our Tech platform

· A deep-dive into the performance of the core GoCompare business

· An update of our recent acquisitions including Energylinx and MyVoucherCodes

· The launch of our new automated savings proposition, weflip

To reflect our evolution from being a one-brand business - GoCompare - to a multi-platform group covering Comparison, Rewards and now weflip, we are proposing to change the name of the company to GoCo Group, subject to shareholder approval at our upcoming AGM.

Matthew Crummack, Chief Executive Officer, comments:

'We believe there is a substantial opportunity in addressing the 'infrequent switchers' and that we have the skills, technology and discipline to exploit this. We now intend to move quickly and decisively to capture this market.

'Our strategy is to build a scalable set of technology services which will enable us to further optimise and grow our core GoCompare and MyVoucherCodes brands, while innovating with our weflip brand to unlock an exceptional medium-term growth opportunity.

'We are also announcing a proposed change of name for the company to 'GoCo Group plc', reflecting the transformation of the Group since we listed on the FTSE in November 2016. We will seek shareholder approval for this name change at the Annual General Meeting in May.'

Presentation materials will be made available on our updated group website www.gocogroup.comfollowing today's event, along with a replay of the presentations.

No material new information or update on trading will be provided.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Gocompare.com Group plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:24:01 UTC
