GODADDY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of GoDaddy Inc. - GDDY

NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY).

On May 5, 2020, news outlets reported that the credentials of an unknown number of the Company's web hosting customers had been compromised through a data breach that occurred October 19, 2019. The Company confirmed that approximately 28,000 customers had been affected.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether GoDaddy's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to GoDaddy's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of GoDaddy shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gddy/ to learn more.

