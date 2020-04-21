Log in
GoDaddy Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call On May 6, 2020

04/21/2020 | 07:19pm EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after the stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, dial (833) 286-5800 in the United States or (647) 689-4445 from international locations, with passcode 8990847. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

© 2020 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-may-6-2020-301044825.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
