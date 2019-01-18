Log in
GODADDY INC (GDDY)
GoDaddy Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

01/18/2019 | 03:27pm EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the stock market closes.

GoDaddy (PRNewsFoto/GoDaddy) (PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy, Inc.)

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, dial (833) 286-5800 in the United States or (647) 689-4445 from international locations, with passcode 6529529. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With over 18 million customers worldwide and more than 77 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

© 2019 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-earnings-conference-call-300781072.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
