Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Godaddy Inc    GDDY

GODADDY INC

(GDDY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoDaddy Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call On August 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the stock market closes.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, dial (833) 286-5800 in the United States or (647) 689-4445 from international locations, with passcode 2766257. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With nearly 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com

© 2019 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-august-1-2019-300882077.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODADDY INC
05:00pGODADDY INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call On August ..
PR
06/18GODADDY : Amazon Lightsail Users Can Now Easily Manage their WordPress Websites ..
PR
06/11GODADDY : CFO Sells $31,606.47 in Stock
AQ
06/07GODADDY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04ASSOCIATION FOR ENTERPRISE OPPORTUNI : and GoDaddy Announce National Expansion o..
PR
06/03GODADDY INC. : To Attend The 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conf..
PR
05/31GODADDY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30GODADDY : Prices $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes
PR
05/28GODADDY : Announces Proposed $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes
PR
05/15GODADDY : Small Business Owners Can Now Easily Create and Claim their Yelp Listi..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About