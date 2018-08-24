Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Godaddy Inc    GDDY

GODADDY INC (GDDY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GoDaddy Inc. : To Attend Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY),  the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, today announced that Ray Winborne, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

GoDaddy (PRNewsFoto/GoDaddy)

GoDaddy's most recent investor presentation will be available on its investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With 18 million customers worldwide and 77 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

© 2018 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc. 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-to-attend-piper-jaffray-tech-select-conference-300702231.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODADDY INC
10:15pGODADDY INC. : To Attend Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference
PR
08/17GODADDY INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15GODADDY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15GODADDY INC. : Announces Pricing of Proposed Sale of Shares of Common Stock
PR
08/14GODADDY INC. : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Common Stock
PR
08/03GODADDY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/03GODADDY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/03GODADDY (NYSE : GDDY) reported earnings of $0.11 per share beating Walls Streets..
AQ
08/02GODADDY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02GODADDY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Internet Companies Have Been Wild This Quarter 
08/15GoDaddy -1% on pricing secondary offering 
08/14GoDaddy offering 10.4M shares from selling stockholders 
08/05GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) CEO Scott Wagner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/03GoDaddy Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.