GoDaddy : Joins the GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative to Bolster Its Support of Everyday Entrepreneurs Affected by COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, is joining the GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative to supply financial assistance and support to entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country. As part of the effort, GoDaddy will help small businesses share GoFundMe fundraisers related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"GoDaddy customers are everyday entrepreneurs who serve as the backbone for our national economy and their businesses are facing unprecedented hardship. At the most fundamental level, our goal is to help make small businesses successful," said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard. "By joining forces with GoFundMe and the Small Business Relief Initiative, we have an opportunity to bring some financial relief their way."

Through this partnership, all GoDaddy Websites + Marketing customers can quickly share their GoFundMe on their website using the new Fundraising widget. With a few clicks, Websites + Marketing owners simply add a new section set up for website visitors to donate to their GoFundMe. Additionally, GoFundMe will be highlighted on GoDaddy's openwestand.org website as a way for small businesses to start a campaign. Supporters can also find fundraisers and donate to small businesses through GoFundMe.

As part of the Small Business Relief Initiative, GoDaddy will also donate up to $500,000 to the GoFundMe Small Business Relief Fund . Supporters of small businesses donate to the Small Business Relief Fund to help the overall initiative and businesses across the country. GoFundMe.org will then issue $500 matching grants to qualifying small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe.

GoDaddy's involvement in the GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative bolsters its #OpenWeStand initiative. OpenWeStand is a dedicated site to help entrepreneurs and small business owners connect with each other and find resources to assist them during this difficult time. The site features, articles, videos, a LinkedIn Community Group and examples of entrepreneurs adapting their businesses. GoDaddy is also giving free access to its email marketing tools to help small business owners keep their business open, even if their doors are closed because of COVID-19.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all of us, many small businesses are being forced to shut their doors," said Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe CEO. "Our goal with the Small Business Relief Initiative is to help small businesses to remain open. By partnering with companies like GoDaddy we're able to directly reach entrepreneurs and provide an easy way to get funds to small business owners in need."

To learn more about GoDaddy's participation in the Small Business Relief Initiative visit https://www.openwestand.org/

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About GoFundMe

Started in 2010, GoFundMe is the world's largest free social fundraising platform. The GoFundMe community has raised over $9 billion from more than 120 million donations for people, causes, and organizations. GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

