Godaddy : Entrepreneurs Can Now Easily Sell Everywhere with the Launch of GoDaddy Marketplaces

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For online sellers, the ability to offer products across multiple sales channels is often critical to their success. That's why GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today launched Marketplaces for GoCentral Online Store. With a few clicks, customers can list and sell their online store inventory through Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Jet, and Walmart.com, all from a single location – no plug-ins or add-ons needed.

GoDaddy also announced it has acquired Sellbrite, the multi-channel management platform that is powering Marketplaces. Sellbrite has enabled tens of millions of orders accounting for billions of dollars in sales and is a top-rated marketplace listing application on multiple e-commerce platforms.

With a simple, intuitive interface, GoCentral Online Store now provides powerful tools and automation to simplify listing, keep inventory in sync, avoid overselling, and centralize order fulfillment across sales channels. Users can also connect existing marketplace listings to their GoCentral Online Store.

With over 50% of global e-commerce purchases in 2018 flowing through marketplaces1, selling through multiple online channels can have a profound impact on growth. Thousands of GoCentral Online Store Customers have started using Marketplaces during a beta program and, on average, realized a 115% increase in orders. GoDaddy also found that almost 60 percent of online sellers are offering their products on marketplaces or social channels to complement their online stores.

"Beyond their own website, entrepreneurs are looking to sell on places like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy to be successful," says Greg Goldfarb, VP of Products, eCommerce and Customer Engagement. "Each marketplace works differently for sellers and it can be a daunting task to get up and running and a huge pain to stay on top of orders and inventory once sales start flowing."

"When we started working with Sellbrite on solving this problem, we quickly realized how strong their solution was for small businesses, and the incredible value we could jointly deliver," Goldfarb continued. "We are excited to join forces with their team to even more closely bring awesome marketplace capabilities to entrepreneurs."

"Helping small brands and retailers succeed on online marketplaces has been our focus from day one," said Sellbrite Co-founder and CEO Brian Nolan. "Like us, GoDaddy puts customers at the center of everything they do and takes great pride in helping them succeed. Working closely with GoDaddy has reinforced that we share a common vision and worldview. We're incredibly excited about the potential this unlocks in the years to come, and we can't wait to get started on the next chapter."

"Joining forces with GoDaddy gives us an opportunity to really scale our reach to even more small businesses," added Sellbrite Co-founder and CMO Michael Ugino. "The alignment that already exists between our companies is incredible, and together we'll create real value for millions of businesses around the world."

The acquisition supports GoDaddy's overall e-commerce strategy by helping customers sell everywhere and sell anything -- physical products, digital goods and services. As part of GoDaddy, Sellbrite will continue to support small business customers on e-commerce other platforms - not just those using GoCentral Online Store. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Marketplaces is a new feature now included in the GoCentral Online Store for all US-based users. Without any additional charge from GoDaddy, sellers can connect up to three marketplaces and process up to 50 orders a month. Upgrade plans are also available for additional marketplace connections, higher order volume, and to sync orders and inventory more frequently.

GoDaddy has recently released many other enhancements to GoCentral Online Store. These include the ability to sell digital products, add video merchandising, and sync inventory with Square's point-of-sale system. Built-in marketing tools also help customers get found on search engines, post products to Facebook, and engage customers through emails and promotions.

To learn more about the features of GoCentral Online Store, visit http://go2l.ink/store.

To see more details on what Marketplaces can do, visit:

https://www.godaddy.com/garage/godaddy-marketplace-selling/

Connect with GoDaddy on Facebook , Twitter & LinkedIn

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 18.5 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com

About SellBrite

Sellbrite enables brands & retailers to list and sell products effortlessly across multiple online sales channels and gain centralized control over inventory and orders. Sellbrite's cloud-based, channel management platform integrates with many popular marketplaces and shopping carts, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce and others; along with market-leading solutions such as ShipStation. With a simple, intuitive interface, Sellbrite provides powerful tools and automation to simplify listing, prevent overselling, and optimize fulfillment.

1 Internet Retailer Online Marketplaces Database and Online Marketplaces Analysis Report

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneurs-can-now-easily-sell-everywhere-with-the-launch-of-godaddy-marketplaces-300830248.html

SOURCE GoDaddy