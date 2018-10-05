Log in
Godewind Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2018 | 03:50pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2018 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Ehlerding

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Godewind Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900VXD07L2LF99363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.39 EUR 67791.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.39 EUR 67791.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45247  05.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
