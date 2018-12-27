Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Godewind Immobilien AG    GWD   DE000A2G8XX3

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG (GWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 04:49:03 pm
2.96 EUR   +0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godewind Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:15pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Platin Asset GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Struckmeyer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Godewind Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900VXD07L2LF99363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.25 EUR 187500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.25 EUR 187500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47991  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
04:15pGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
12/21GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) ..
EQ
12/20GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
12/19GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : acquires office building near Munich for EUR 30 million
EQ
12/13GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : decides to conduct share repurchase programme
EQ
12/13GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : resolves share buyback programm
EQ
12/13GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Purchase of treasury shares
EQ
12/12GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
12/11GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : acquires further office properties in Frankfurt and Hambur..
EQ
12/11GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : acquires two additional office properties for a purchase p..
EQ
More news
Chart GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Godewind Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chief Executive Officer
Karl Philipp Ehlerding Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-7.25%5 130
HUFVUDSTADEN AB2.97%3 655
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-34.92%1 489
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 169
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ11.24%841
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.