Godewind Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.10.2019 / 13:12

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Karl Last name(s): Ehlerding

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Godewind Immobilien AG

b) LEI

529900VXD07L2LF99363

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Instrument linked to a share

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of a purchase option in the meaning of Art. 10 of the Delegated Ordinance (EU) 2016/522 of the Commission. The transaction is not connected to a participation in a employees' stock option program.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1181219 EUR 1181219.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.1181219 EUR 1181219.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

