Godewind Immobilien AG

News 
News

Godewind Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/21/2019 | 07:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.10.2019 / 13:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Ehlerding

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Godewind Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900VXD07L2LF99363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Instrument linked to a share

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of a purchase option in the meaning of Art. 10 of the Delegated Ordinance (EU) 2016/522 of the Commission. The transaction is not connected to a participation in a employees' stock option program.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.1181219 EUR 1181219.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.1181219 EUR 1181219.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54439  21.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
