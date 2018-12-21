Log in
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG (GWD)
Godewind Immobilien AG: Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

12/21/2018 | 08:05pm CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Public disclosure
Godewind Immobilien AG: Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

21.12.2018 / 20:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 21 December 2018 - In the period from 14 December 2018 up to and including 21 December 2018, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 173,978 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the Volume-weighted average stock
shares bought back (amount) market price in EUR
(excluding ancillary acquisition
costs, rounded to four places
according to commercial practice)
14.12.2018 33,396 3.0254
17.12.2018 11,210 3.0629
18.12.2018 33,436 3.0361
19.12.2018 31,884 3.0187
20.12.2018 29,241 3.0041

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https:// www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).


21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761789  21.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
