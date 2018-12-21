DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Public disclosure

Godewind Immobilien AG: Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Frankfurt am Main, 21 December 2018 - In the period from 14 December 2018 up to and including 21 December 2018, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 173,978 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the Volume-weighted average stock shares bought back (amount) market price in EUR (excluding ancillary acquisition costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 14.12.2018 33,396 3.0254 17.12.2018 11,210 3.0629 18.12.2018 33,436 3.0361 19.12.2018 31,884 3.0187 20.12.2018 29,241 3.0041

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https:// www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).