Godewind Immobilien AG: Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
21.12.2018 / 20:01
Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Frankfurt am Main, 21 December 2018 - In the period from 14 December 2018
up to and including 21 December 2018, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am
Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 173,978 shares
of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of
December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share
buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.
Shares were bought as follows:
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of the
|Volume-weighted average stock
|
|shares bought back (amount)
|market price in EUR
|
|
|(excluding ancillary acquisition
|
|
|costs, rounded to four places
|
|
|according to commercial practice)
|14.12.2018
|33,396
|3.0254
|17.12.2018
|11,210
|3.0629
|18.12.2018
|33,436
|3.0361
|19.12.2018
|31,884
|3.0187
|20.12.2018
|29,241
|3.0041
Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation
(EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://
www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.
The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by
the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
