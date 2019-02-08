Log in
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG (GWD)
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/08/2019 | 03:55am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG
08.02.2019 / 09:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Godewind Immobilien AG
Street: Taunusanlage 8
Postal code: 60329
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXD07L2LF99363

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: OZ Master Fund, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 108750000
Previous notification 9.72 % 0.00 % 9.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G8XX3 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Management L.P. % % %
Och-Ziff Management Europe Ltd. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Management L.P. % % %
Och-Ziff Holding II LLC % % %
OZ Management II LP % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ Overseas Intermediate Fund, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ Overseas Intermediate Fund II, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Advisors, L.P. % % %
Och-Ziff Domestic Partners, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Advisors, L.P. % % %
OZ Domestic Partners II, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Advisors, L.P. % % %
OZ Enhanced Domestic Partners, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ Enhanced Overseas Intermediate Fund, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ ELS Overseas Intermediate Fund, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Advisors, L.P. % % %
OZ ELS Domestic Partners, L.P. % % %
 
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ Global Special Investments Intermediate % % %
Fund, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding LLC % % %
OZ Advisors II L.P. % % %
OZ Global Special Investments Master % % %
Fund, L.P. % % %
 
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC % % %
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation % % %
OZ Advisors, L.P. % % %
OZ Global Special Investments, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Feb 2019


08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773965  08.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
