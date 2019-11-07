Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/07/2019 | 12:15pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.11.2019 / 18:09
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Godewind Immobilien AG
Street:
Taunusanlage 8
Postal code:
60329
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900VXD07L2LF99363
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Nov 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9.93 %
0.01 %
9.94 %
108750000
Previous notification
10.28 %
0.00 %
10.28 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G8XX3
0
10,802,729
0.00 %
9.93 %
Total
10,802,729
9.93 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
8,760
0.01 %
Total
8,760
0.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
% %
% %
% %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
% %
% %
% %
Morgan Stanley International Limited
% %
% %
% %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
% %
% %
% %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
9.74% %
% %
9.75% %
Morgan Stanley
% %
% %
% %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.
% %
% %
% %
FUNDLOGIC SAS
% %
% %
% %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also corresopond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Postitions section
Date
06 Nov 2019
