Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Godewind Immobilien AG    GWD   DE000A2G8XX3

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG

(GWD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:45am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.11.2019 / 10:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Godewind Immobilien AG
Street: Taunusanlage 8
Postal code: 60329
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXD07L2LF99363

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.19 % 0.01 % 10.19 % 108750000
Previous notification 9.93 % 0.01 % 9.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G8XX3 0 11,077,819 0.00 % 10.19 %
Total 11,077,819 10.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 8,760 0.01 %
    Total 8,760 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 9.99% % % % 10.00% %
 
Morgan Stanley % % % % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % % % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % % % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification values in the Total Positions section. 

Date
08 Nov 2019


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909309  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
04:45aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
11/07GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
10/22GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 21/10/2019 according to Ar..
EQ
10/21GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
10/21GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
10/17GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : achieves lease success in ComConCenter in Frankfurt
EQ
09/24GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : with first significant lease success in Aschheim near Muni..
EQ
09/16GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/12GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/02GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Another leasing success for Godewind Immobilien AG in the ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31,6 M
EBIT 2019 156 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 466 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 4,32x
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2019 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 19,7x
Capitalization 442 M
Chart GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Godewind Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,28  €
Last Close Price 4,12  €
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Malmendier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Struckmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Philipp Ehlerding Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Folz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG41.20%489
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-16.67%4 233
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)21.99%4 195
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG24.82%3 672
ENTRA ASA18.06%2 724
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED5.88%1 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group