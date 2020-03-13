Log in
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/13/2020 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2020 / 10:36
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
112184000


13.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

996915  13.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=996915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
