Godewind Immobilien AG: Release of a capital market information

25.02.2019 / 16:42

Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Godewind Immobilien AG completes the share buyback

Frankfurt am Main, 25 February 2019 - In the period from 18 February 2019 up to and including 20 February 2019, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 143,908 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the Volume-weighted average stock shares bought back (amount) market price in EUR (excluding ancillary acquisition costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 18.02.2019 57,880 3.6190 19.02.2019 62,947 3.6302 20.02.2019 23,081 3.6689

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since December 14, 2018 is 1,500,000 shares. With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 20 February 2019.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https:// www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).