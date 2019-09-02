Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Godewind Immobilien AG    GWD   DE000A2G8XX3

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG

(GWD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godewind Immobilien : Another leasing success for Godewind Immobilien AG in the Y2 in Frankfurt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 01:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
Another leasing success for Godewind Immobilien AG in the Y2 in Frankfurt

02.09.2019 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Another leasing success for Godewind Immobilien AG in the Y2 in Frankfurt

  • New lease on more than 1,845 m² in the Y2 in Frankfurt
  • Annual basic rent generated by Y2 rises to more than EUR 3.4 million
  • Lease agreement term of 10 years

Frankfurt am Main, 2 September 2019 - Godewind Immobilien AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3, ticker symbol: GWD, Godewind), a company specialising in German office properties, reports another new lease agreement shortly after the announcement of the last significant leasing successes.

Just after the early lease extension in the Y2 office complex in the Merton district of Frankfurt which was reported a few days ago, Godewind has signed a new tenancy agreement with a specialist publisher for labor and social law for office space of 1,526 m2 and storage space of 319 m2. The tenancy agreement with a lease term of ten years begins on 1 April 2020. This will raise the contracted annual net cold rent for the building by more than 26 percent, or around EUR 0.7 million, to EUR 3.4 million since it was closed in February of this year. The office vacancy rate in the Y2 will decrease from 28 percent to less than 23 percent. The rental agreements now have a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 11.5 years. This new lease agreement will further improve the portfolio key performance indicators.

Since acquisition, Godewind has reduced the portfolio vacancy significantly, bringing it down to currently 12.5 percent. This strategic acquired vacant space continues to offer outstanding growth potential and means the EPRA net asset value (NAV) is expected to rise still further in the medium term. Godewind's recent leasing success is another milestone in this respect and again proves the attractiveness of the company's value add/manage-2-core strategy.

About the property
The Y2 building is a multi-tenant office complex in the Merton district of Frankfurt, which is dominated by commercial properties, and has optimal inner city connections and features uses ranging from open to mixed and individual offices. The Y2 building is a sought after office building, especially amongst authorities and associations. The net purchase price for a total lettable area of 30,930 m² was around EUR 52 million, or an average of EUR 1,681 per m².
Please click here to see the location of the property on Google Maps.

Photo of the property
Description: Y2, Emil-von-Behring-Straße 8-14, Frankfurt am Main, Godewind Immobilien AG
Download here

About Godewind Immobilien AG
Godewind Immobilien AG, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is a company specialising in German office properties. The company's focus is on creating and expanding an attractive real estate portfolio in Germany's growth centres. As an active portfolio and asset manager, Godewind strives for sustainable increases in earnings and income, which are supplemented by regularly increasing upside potential. Godewind currently has an office property portfolio totalling around EUR 950 million. In the medium term, the aim is to create a commercial real estate portfolio of around EUR 3 billion with the help of a wide-ranging network and by means of value-added acquisitions.

Based on internal portfolio and asset management, Godewind Immobilien AG will manage commercial properties cost effectively, conclude long-term tenancy agreements and thus increase the value of the company. The company has loss carryforwards for corporation and trade tax and a tax deposit account. The Godewind Immobilien AG share is traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (RWB). For further information please visit http://www.godewind-ag.com.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact
Gunnar Janssen
Godewind Immobilien AG
Phone +49 69 27 13 97 32 13
E-mail g.janssen@godewind-ag.com

Press Contact
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail godewind-ag@kirchhoff.de


02.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 2713973213
E-mail: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 866549

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866549  02.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
01:40aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Another leasing success for Godewind Immobilien AG in the ..
EQ
08/30GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : successfully secures financing for the City Gate office bu..
EQ
08/28GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : with further letting success at Y2 in Frankfurt
EQ
08/26GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : achieves full occupancy in Herzogterrassen, Dusseldorf - e..
EQ
08/13GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/13GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Half-year financial report of Godewind Immobilien AG confi..
EQ
07/26GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
07/22GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : announces preliminary half-year results and raises forecas..
EQ
07/15GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : with new rental agreement in the Y2 office complex in Fran..
EQ
07/01GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : with further significant letting success at the Frankfurt ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33,1 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 104 M
Debt 2019 475 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 4,17x
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales2019 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 429 M
Chart GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Godewind Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,25  €
Last Close Price 4,00  €
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chief Executive Officer
Karl Philipp Ehlerding Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG38.43%472
HUFVUDSTADEN AB32.72%4 254
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.33%4 239
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG17.01%3 295
ENTRA ASA19.10%2 740
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-1.18%1 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group