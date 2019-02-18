Godewind Immobilien : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Frankfurt am Main, 18 February 2019 - In the period from 11 February 2019
up to and including 15 February 2019, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am
Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 258,113 shares
of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of
December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share
buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.
Shares were bought as follows:
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of the
|Volume-weighted average stock
|
|shares bought back (amount)
|market price in EUR
|
|
|(excluding ancillary acquisition
|
|
|costs, rounded to four places
|
|
|according to commercial practice)
|11.02.2019
|56,366
|3.4258
|12.02.2019
|54,700
|3.4681
|13.02.2019
|56,330
|3.4810
|14.02.2019
|32,915
|3.5626
|15.02.2019
|57,802
|3.5875
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company
within the framework of the share buyback program since December 14, 2018
is 1,356,092 shares.
Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation
(EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://
www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.
The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by
the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
