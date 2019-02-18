Log in
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG

(GWD)
Godewind Immobilien : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

02/18/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Share buyback
Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

18.02.2019 / 19:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 18 February 2019 - In the period from 11 February 2019 up to and including 15 February 2019, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 258,113 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of December 13, 2018 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on December 14, 2018.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the Volume-weighted average stock
shares bought back (amount) market price in EUR
(excluding ancillary acquisition
costs, rounded to four places
according to commercial practice)
11.02.2019 56,366 3.4258
12.02.2019 54,700 3.4681
13.02.2019 56,330 3.4810
14.02.2019 32,915 3.5626
15.02.2019 57,802 3.5875

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since December 14, 2018 is 1,356,092 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https:// www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).


18.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777161  18.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
