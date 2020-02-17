Log in
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG

(GWD)
Godewind Immobilien : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

02/17/2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Share buyback
17.02.2020 / 13:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Godewind Immobilien AG completes the share buyback

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2020 - In the period from 10 February 2020 up to and including 13 February 2020, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 469 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 14 January 2020 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 January 2020.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back (amount) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding ancillary acquisition costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
10.02.2020 469 5.4000
11.02.2020 0  
12.02.2020 0  
13.02.2020 0  
 

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 16 January 2020 is 361,691 shares. With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 13 February 2020.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).


Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

976857  17.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31,6 M
EBIT 2019 198 M
Net income 2019 161 M
Debt 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 3,66x
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
EV / Sales2019 36,5x
EV / Sales2020 24,7x
Capitalization 686 M
Chart GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Godewind Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,82  €
Last Close Price 6,40  €
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Malmendier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Struckmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Philipp Ehlerding Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Folz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG35.02%744
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)9.89%8 013
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG12.65%4 221
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%4 024
ENTRA ASA11.03%3 170
DIC ASSET AG6.29%1 449
