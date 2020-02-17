Godewind Immobilien : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Godewind Immobilien AG completes the share buyback

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2020 - In the period from 10 February 2020 up to and including 13 February 2020, Godewind Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), bought back a total of 469 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 14 January 2020 as provided for in Article 2(1) 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 January 2020.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back (amount) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding ancillary acquisition costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 10.02.2020 469 5.4000 11.02.2020 0 12.02.2020 0 13.02.2020 0

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 16 January 2020 is 361,691 shares. With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 13 February 2020.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.godewind-ag.com/en/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the Company's shares was carried out by a bank mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).