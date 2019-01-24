Godewind Immobilien : acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Godewind Immobilien AG acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million
24-Jan-2019 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Godewind Immobilien AG acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million
Frankfurt, 24 January 2019. Godewind Immobilien AG, a real estate company specialising in German commercial property, ('Godewind', ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) has agreed to acquire an additional office property, for a purchase price of EUR 140 million and a total rental area of around 55,700 square metres. The respective property is an office complex, known as 'Herzog-Terrassen' in the centre of Dusseldorf. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of April this year.
The acquisition of this property will generate rental income of total EUR 6.7 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 6.5 years. The vacancy rate of the property amounts to around 45.4 percent.
Contact
Gunnar Janssen
Investor Relations
Godewind Immobilien-AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Tel: +49 69 271 3973 213
Email: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
www.godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Indices: Financial Services, Real Estate
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Regulated Market (Prime Standard), XETRA
