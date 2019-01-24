Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Godewind Immobilien AG    GWD   DE000A2G8XX3

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG (GWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godewind Immobilien : acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:45am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Godewind Immobilien AG acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million

24-Jan-2019 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR

Godewind Immobilien AG acquires additional office property for a purchase price of EUR 140 million

Frankfurt, 24 January 2019. Godewind Immobilien AG, a real estate company specialising in German commercial property, ('Godewind', ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) has agreed to acquire an additional office property, for a purchase price of EUR 140 million and a total rental area of around 55,700 square metres. The respective property is an office complex, known as 'Herzog-Terrassen' in the centre of Dusseldorf. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of April this year.

The acquisition of this property will generate rental income of total EUR 6.7 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 6.5 years. The vacancy rate of the property amounts to around 45.4 percent.

Contact
Gunnar Janssen
Investor Relations
Godewind Immobilien-AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Tel: +49 69 271 3973 213
Email: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
www.godewind-ag.com

ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Indices: Financial Services, Real Estate
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Regulated Market (Prime Standard), XETRA

24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 2713973213
E-mail: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

769085  24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
05:45aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : signs contract for EUR 140 million to acquire office prope..
EQ
05:45aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : acquires additional office property for a purchase price o..
EQ
01/21GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of ..
EQ
01/14GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of ..
EQ
01/07GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/02GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) ..
EQ
2018GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2018GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Public disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) ..
EQ
2018GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
2018GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : acquires office building near Munich for EUR 30 million
EQ
More news
Chart GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Godewind Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chief Executive Officer
Karl Philipp Ehlerding Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG9.02%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.33%5 149
HUFVUDSTADEN AB8.47%3 973
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD0.00%1 507
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 222
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ0.00%839
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.