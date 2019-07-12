Godrej Consumer Products : aer Pocket ensures Happy Bathrooms this monsoon with its new digital film

Godrej aer Pocket ensures Happy Bathrooms this monsoon with its new digital film

12 July 2019

Godrej aer Pocket, one of India's leading range of bathroom fragrances, has unveiled a new digital campaign in which it builds on to the idea of Happy Bathrooms. This campaign emphasizes how during monsoons the moist and damp smell in the bathrooms can lead to an unpleasant experience in the morning.

Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the film takes a fun and quirky route to decipher the morning struggle that one goes through if the bathroom is not smelling fresh and fragrant. In the film, we see mothers rapping and sharing the plight of the moist and damp smell during monsoons. It further highlights how Godrej aer Pocket can help keep bathrooms happy through its unique fragrances, right from morning. This leads to happiness of the consumers throughout the day. Places within homes such as bathrooms can lead to a happier day just because of the way they smell. Hence, the thought behind the digital film is to create awareness on how one can avoid the moist and damp smell during monsoon that takes over the different parts of the house including bathrooms. While a refreshing fragrance can actually lift the spirits of an individual.

On the new digital film, Mr. Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, says, 'It takes a lot of effort to keep homes smell fresh all the time especially during monsoons. Waking up to a smelling room or bathroom can be daunting. A pleasant fragrance at the beginning of one's day is likely to set a tone for a happier day ahead. This is where Godrej aer Pocket comes in, to give consumers a fragrant start to their day. We truly believe in creating happy bathrooms and happy homes for our consumers and hope this changes their bathroom experience forever and for the better.'

On making the film, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, says, 'We wanted to create a fun and quirky piece of communication for this unique product. The thought was very simple; a great start to the day can actually set the right tone for the rest of the day. Hence this fun rap that actually highlights the unpleasant smell of dampness during monsoons in an engaging way.'

The link for the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZEBGGvye14

About Godrej aer:

Godrej aer is a young, ambitious brand in the fragrance category. It has a wide range of designer innovative car and home fragrances. It is currently amongst the leaders in the Indian air care market. It ventured into the bathroom space by launching a bathroom freshener, with the product Godrej aer Pocket. Godrej aer innovates with every product and sees itself as a thought leader in the fragrance market.