Godrej Consumer Products : divests UK business, sharpens focus on Asia, Africa and Latin America

Godrej Consumer Products Limited divests UK business, sharpens focus on Asia, Africa and Latin America

31 August 2018

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced that it has divested its entire stake in its UK business, Godrej Consumer Products UK Limited, to JZ International, a leading pan-European private investment business based in London, effective immediately.

Commenting on this announcement, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL, said:

'We continue to make strong progress on our journey to be a leading FMCG player in emerging markets; guided by our 3 by 3 approach, and focused on 3 categories (home care, hair care and personal care), in 3 geographies (Asia, Africa and Latin America).

As we build on our presence in these emerging markets and sharpen our strategic focus, we have decided to divest our UK business. This is in line with our long-term objective of continually optimising our portfolio and making the appropriate capital allocation choices to drive superior value creation.

Godrej UK was our first international acquisition back in 2005 and over the years, our team has created a strong personal care business with leading brands such as Touch of Silver, Cuticura and Soft & Gentle. We would like to take this opportunity to wish JZ International the very best as they lead the business into its next phase of growth.'

Martin Wright, Senior Partner, JZ International, added:

'We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Godrej UK from Godrej Consumer Products and we look forward to working with the talented UK management team. The company has an exciting portfolio of unique and dynamic brands focused in the personal care sector and well recognised in both UK and international markets. The company has experienced impressive growth under the ownership of Godrej Consumer Products and we look to continue growing the business both organically in the UK and overseas and through acquisition.'

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the over 120-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal care, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India and Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India, are the number one player in air fresheners in India and Indonesia, and a leader in wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

www.godrejcp.com

ABOUT JZ INTERNATIONAL

JZ International ('JZI') is a pan-European mid-market investment firm, with offices in London, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has made more than 30 investments in its core sectors throughout Europe, including the UK, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, Germany, Holland and Portugal.

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Vandana Scolt

Head - Communication Design, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

+91 9769747884

vandana.scolt@godrejcp.com

Pallavi Malhotra

Account Director, AdFactors PR

+91 9920559058

pallavi.malhotra@adfactorspr.com